Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Slow start at Laval
Poehling has one shot and is minus-4 through the first two games at AHL Laval.
Poehling is paying his dues in the AHL, biding his time for a callup to Montreal. He was perceived as someone that could challenge for a spot on the Canadiens roster for Opening Night, but a concussion wiped out a week of work.
