Poehling scored a power-play goal, had two shots on net and delivered one hit in Monday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Poehling positioned himself in front of the net where he deflected home a blast from Jonathan Drouin for his fifth goal of the season. The tally snapped a 12-game goal-less run for the forward, who may not be what the organization envisioned when selecting him in the first round of 2017 draft but has had good moments during his 23-game stay in the NHL.