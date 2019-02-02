Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Strong junior season continues
Poehling scored twice and added two assists in St. Cloud State's 5-1 win over Miami (Ohio) on Friday.
Poehling's impressive junior campaign continues. The 2017 first-round selection (25th overall) is now averaging exactly a point-per-game through 23 contests for the Huskies and he played exceptionally well for Team USA at the World Juniors. Poehling is a physical, capable two-way center who appears to be just about ready for NHL duty. Expect Montreal to do everything in their power to sign him to an entry-level contract after St. Cloud State's season comes to a conclusion.
