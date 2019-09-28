Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Suiting up for preseason finale
Poehling (concussion) will play in Sunday's home preseason game versus the Senators, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Poehling hasn't played in a preseason yet, so his only chance to turn heads will by in the preseason finale. The 2017 first-round pick posted a hat trick in his only NHL game last season, so he clearly has the skill to make it with the big club. However, the Canadiens may elect to send him to AHL Laval to continue his development with top-six minutes.
