Poehling scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Columbus. He finished with one shot, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:23 of ice time.

Poehling was in the appropriate position in front of Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins to redirect Nick Suzuki's shot just nine seconds into the power play. The 23-year-old Poehling isn't always on the man-advantage unit, but he was with the first team Wednesday and pocketed his second PPG of the season and first since Jan. 17. The fourth-line center has six goals, eight assists, 75 shots, 40 hits, 19 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 12:14 TOI over 50 games.