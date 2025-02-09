Montembeault surrendered four goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

The Canadiens outshot New Jersey by a 34-22 margin, but Jake Allen was perfect for the Devils. Montembeault has lost four of his last five outings, allowing three goals or more in each game. His record drops to 18-20-3 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 41 appearances this season.