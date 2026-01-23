Montembault made 13 saves in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

Buffalo scored the first three goals to build a 3-0 lead by the 2:25 mark of the second period. Montembault has started five of Montreal's last 10 games; he's 3-1-1 in that span. He has struggled this season to show that his 31-24-7 record, 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage last year real. The talent is there -- he's delivered three straight seasons with a save percentage of .901 or above. But Montembeault has delivered a .871 save percentage in 19 starts (21 appearances) in 2025-26.