Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Appears in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to the LIghtning
Neither Montembeault or starter Jakub Dobes have been good through November and into December, and the Habs have slipped out of a Wild Card spot. Montembeault is 5-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and .857 save percentage in 13 starts (15 appearances). Bench him until he rights the proverbial ship.
