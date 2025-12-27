Montembeault (not injured related) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Laval on Saturday.

Montembeault went 0-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in two appearances at the AHL level. He has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and an .857 save percentage in 15 NHL outings this season. Montembeault has a challenging task ahead of him as he attempts to wrestle playing time away from Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler in a crowded Montreal crease.