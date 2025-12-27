Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Back from conditioning loan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault (not injured related) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Laval on Saturday.
Montembeault went 0-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in two appearances at the AHL level. He has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and an .857 save percentage in 15 NHL outings this season. Montembeault has a challenging task ahead of him as he attempts to wrestle playing time away from Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler in a crowded Montreal crease.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Will join team in Tampa•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Sent to AHL for conditioning•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Appears in relief•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Moves past illness•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Will miss Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Stumbles against Sens•