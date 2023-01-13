Montembeault turned aside 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

The 26-year-old was the busier of the two netminders on the night and had little chance on any of the three pucks that beat him, but Montembeault still did enough to snap his three-game losing streak. It's still been a rough month-plus for him however -- since the beginning of December, Montembeault carries a 4.46 GAA and .880 save percentage over seven starts and coughed up six goals or more in three of them.