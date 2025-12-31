Montembeault made 28 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The game was still scoreless midway through the third period, but Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart struck to give Florida a 2-0 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation. Montembeault buckled down and didn't allow another goal, giving Montreal a chance to rally before Nick Suzuki potted the winner in OT. It was the 29-year-old netminder's first start since Dec. 9 as he's fallen to third on the Habs' depth chart behind Jakub Dobes and rookie Jacob Fowler, while the win was Montembeault's first since Nov. 28. On the season, he sports a 6-6-1 record with a shaky 3.53 GAA and .863 save percentage.