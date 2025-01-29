Montembeault allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Montembeault was done in by the Jets' first line, which beat him three times. It was the second consecutive loss for Montembeault, who has gone eight starts without consecutive wins. He has a 3.40 goals-against average and .889 save percentage during the stretch. Next up for Montreal is a home game against the Wild on Thursday.
