Montembeault made 24 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Taking on a Rangers team that was sitting out about 400 points' worth of production for rest purposes certainly made life easier for Montembeault, who ended Montreal's losing streak at nine games. Montembeault let the shell of a New York lineup erase three separate one-goal deficits, including two in the third period, but Jeff Petry put the Canadiens up for good by potting his second goal of the night with 31 seconds left. The 25-year-old goalie will finish with an 8-18-6 record unless he gets the nod for Friday's season finale against the Panthers.