Montembeault made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Montembeault rolled into the third period with a 4-0 lead, but surrendered two goals in a 1:36 span early in the frame to give the Isles life. The game got tight at 14:06 when Bo Horvat shortened the lead to 4-3. An empty-net goal in the last minute gave the Habs and Montembeault some room to breathe. He's the lead hand in a crowded crease in Montreal and will continue to see the heavier workload. And with the goalie market heating up, that workload could get heavier, especially if Jake Allen is coveted by another squad.