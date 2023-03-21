Montembeault will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt with Tampa Bay, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Montembeault has just one win in his last seven outings, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .887 save percentage over that stretch. While the 26-year-old netminder and fellow backstop Jake Allen are both under contract heading into next season and will no doubt be eager to put together some strong performances to close out the 2022-23 campaign in hopes of impressing team brass before next year.