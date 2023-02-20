Montembeault will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt versus New Jersey.

Montembeault has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, posting a 1-3-0 record and 4.02 GAA. For now, the 26-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload with Jake Allen but could find himself relegated to more of a backup role if he continues to struggle.