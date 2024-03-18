Montembeault will tend the twine on the road versus Edmonton on Tuesday.
Montembeault is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he has gone 0-2-2 with a 11 goals allowed on 124 shots. The netminder continues to split the load with Cayden Primeau, who has been getting more work since the Canadiens traded Jake Allen to the Devils at the deadline.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Falls in overtime•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Expected starter for Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Scuffling of late•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Downed by Carolina•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Carolina•