Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Vegas on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault is coming off a 30-save shutout over the Oilers on Monday. He is 6-8-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage in the 2024-25 campaign. Vegas is first in the Pacific Division with a 12-6-2 record.