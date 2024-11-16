Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has faltered somewhat this season, compared to 2023-24 when he was 16-15-9. This season the 28-year-old is 4-8-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He will face the Blue Jackets, who are averaging 3.25 goals per game.