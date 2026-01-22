Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Between pipes Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault is 4-0-1 in his last five starts, allowing 15 goals on 160 shots (.906 save percentage). Montembeault is 9-6-2 with the Canadiens this season and while his record is good, his peripherals of a 3.44 GAA and an .873 save percentage, are not. The Sabres are averaging 3.27 goals per game, tied for 10th with Ottawa this season.
