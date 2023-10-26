Montembeault will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with the Blue Jackets.

Montembeault will make his third appearance in the crease this season, having registered a 1-1-0 record, 3.56 GAA and .892 save percentage in his prior two outings. With Jake Allen undefeated in regulation, it's a little surprising to see both Montembeault and Cayden Primeau getting starts in the Canadiens' last two contests.