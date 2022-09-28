Montembeault (wrist) will patrol the blue paint in Wednesday's road clash with Toronto.

Montembeault played in a career-high 38 games last season in which he posted an 8-18-6 record with one shutout and a 3.77 GAA. The 25-year-old netminder was pressed into service with Jake Allen dealing with an injury but shouldn't be expected to see as many starts this year with Allen seemingly fit and ready to go.