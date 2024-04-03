Montembeault made 37 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

It was the first time since Jan. 25 that Montembeault had faced 40 or more shots in a game, but he was up to the challenge. The 27-year-old goalie is up to 15 wins on the season, one short of the career high he set in 2022-23, and he's allowed three goals or less in 10 of his last 11 starts, posting a solid 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch.