Montembeault allowed four goals on 45 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Red Wings came out flying, sending 17 shots on Montembeault in the first period and scoring twice. The barrage never let up, as Detroit returned home from a disappointing road trip and took it out Montreal. Montembeault has alternated wins and losses over his last seven starts. The Canadiens return to action Saturday night at home against New Jersey.