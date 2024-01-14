Montembeault allowed two goals on 41 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Montembeault had to be sharp all night as the Oilers were relentless on the attack. He was up to the task, keeping Edmonton out of the net for two periods despite a ton of pressure on the Canadiens' defense. Leon Draisaitl scored early in the third period and Evan Bouchard eventually ended the game in overtime. Montembeault has lost two of his last four outings but has a save percentage above .900 during that span with 11 total goals allowed. The Canadiens' next game is against Colorado on Monday.