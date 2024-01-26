Montembeault made 43 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

It was a stellar performance from the 27-year-old netminder -- Montreal got out-shot 46-26 on the night, but the only pucks to beat Montembeault came on New York power plays. An eight-goal dud against the Bruins in his last start spoils his ratios, but that was the only time in seven January starts that he's given up more than three goals. On the season, Montembeault carries an 11-7-4 record through 23 appearances with a 3.10 GAA and .905 save percentage.