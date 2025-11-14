Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Called upon in relief Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault stopped four of six shots Thursday after replacing Jakub Dobes to begin the third period of a 7-0 loss to the Stars.
Neither netminder got much help from their defense, and both the goals that Montembeault allowed came from right on his doorstep as a Dallas player was allowed to bang home a loose puck. Montembeault has started four of Montreal's last six games, more due to Dobes' struggles than anything else, and over that stretch he's gone 2-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .872 save percentage.
