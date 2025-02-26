Montembeault made 20 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

In a tight-checking contest -- Frederik Andersen only faces 18 shots in the other crease -- all the puck luck was with Montembeault and the Habs. The shutout was the third of the season for the 28-year-old goalie, who came into 2024-25 with only one career clean sheet, and the victory was his 20th of the campaign. Through six outings in February, Montembeault has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .902 save percentage.