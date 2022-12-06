Montembeault allowed seven goals on 32 shots in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Considering the Canadiens led 4-0 after the first period, this is a massive disappointment for Montembeault. It wasn't a total disaster since the loss came in overtime on a turnover, but it's still an ugly outing that burned fantasy managers who deployed him for what appeared to be a favorable spot start. He's now at 5-2-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine contests. Expect Jake Allen to start Tuesday in Seattle as the Canadiens wrap up a road trip.