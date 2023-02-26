Montembeault made 17 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Montreal actually had the lead until the 13:51 mark of the second when Shane Pinto knotted the game 2-2. From there, it was downhill for Montembeault and the Habs, and three third-period goals from the Sens sealed the game. Montembeault has been alternating starts with Jake Allen, save for a Valentine's week two-game stack for Allen. He's a risky option when he's in the paint simply because of the team he plays for. But there is real potential here if the Habs can improve the supporting cast.