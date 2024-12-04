Montembeault stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 over time win over the Islanders.

Montembeault got the better of Ilya Sorokin in a goalie battle at Bell Centre. The win put an end to a three-game losing streak for Montembeault, who's been largely inconsistent through 19 outings (18 starts). He brings a 2.99 goals-against average and .901 save percentage into Thursday's home game against Nasvhille.