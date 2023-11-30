Montembeault made 26 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old netminder made a number of big stops while the game still hung in the balance, before Montreal pulled ahead for good in the third period. Montembeault has won three of his last four starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last five appearances, posting a 2.10 GAA and .929 save percentage over that stretch. The Canadiens continue to rotate three goalies, but that situation may not last much longer as trade rumors swirl around Jake Allen, and at least in terms of performance Montembeault is the only one of the three (Cayden Primeau being the third) making a strong case for a bigger workload.