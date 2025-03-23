Montembeault stopped 33 of 37 shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Montembeault conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game before allowing one more tally in each of the next two periods. He was eventually bested by Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson in the shootout to hand Montembeault his second overtime loss in a row. The 28-year-old netminder is up to a 25-21-6 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Montembeault has been tasked with a lot for Montreal with four consecutive starts where he has faced 109 shots on net. His volume of appearances in net gives him good value in fantasy moving forward but is a risky start until the Habs get back in the win column.