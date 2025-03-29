Montembeault saved 22 of 24 shots on net in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Montembeault allowed just one goal in the first period just 41 seconds into the game before he surrendered two tallies in a span of 2:24 in the second period. The 28-year-old Montembeault now has a 25-23-6 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 52 appearances this season. Despite a strong stretch following the 4 Nations Face-Off, Montembeault has struggled as of late and is on a four-game losing streak. However, the Habs will likely continue to deploy Montembeault in net as they fight for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. While he will have the volume needed to be successful in fantasy, he is difficult to trust for the time being until he can find the win column again.