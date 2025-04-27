Montembeault (lower body) is day-to-day and likely won't be an option for Sunday's home matchup versus Washington in Game 4, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate after leaving Friday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals in Game 3 in the second period. Montreal recalled Cayden Primeau from AHL Laval on Sunday, and he will probably be the backup netminder behind Jakub Dobes in Game 4.