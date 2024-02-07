Montembeault made 37 saves in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The Canadiens jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period, resulting in opposing goalie Charlie Lindgren being pulled with Montembeault eventually facing Darcy Kuemper in the far net. It seemed to light a fire under the Capitals as they created 34 shots in the final two periods but Montembeault kicked them all away but two. He turned away all five power-play shots sent his way and ended the night with a .949 save percentage. Montembeault has won three of his last four starts and will have three days rest before facing the Stars on Saturday at home.