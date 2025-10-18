Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Defending crease Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against the Rangers, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Seattle. He has a 2-1-0 record this season while making 60 saves on 69 shots. Despite plenty of chances, it's been a struggle for the Rangers to score early in the 2025-26 campaign. The team has lit the lamp only 11 times through six outings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Draws home start•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Steady in first win of season•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Chicago•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Downed in opener•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Tending twine Wednesday•