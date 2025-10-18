default-cbs-image
Montembeault will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against the Rangers, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Seattle. He has a 2-1-0 record this season while making 60 saves on 69 shots. Despite plenty of chances, it's been a struggle for the Rangers to score early in the 2025-26 campaign. The team has lit the lamp only 11 times through six outings.

