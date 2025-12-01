Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Defending crease Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault will protect the home net against Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.
Montembeault stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Vegas on Friday. He has a 5-5-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .864 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Ottawa is tied with the Golden Knights for 15th in the league with 3.04 goals per game this campaign.
