Montembeault will protect the home net against Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Montembeault stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Vegas on Friday. He has a 5-5-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .864 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Ottawa is tied with the Golden Knights for 15th in the league with 3.04 goals per game this campaign.

