Montembeault will start Thursday's home game against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was inconsistent ahead of the Olympic break, going 2-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage over his last five outings. The Islanders are tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.84 goals per game this season.