Montembeault stopped 21 of 24 shots in a little less than two periods worth of action in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Panthers.

The 26-year-old netminder got the start but lasted only about six minutes before getting the hook after surrendering three quick goals. Jake Allen then took over and coughed up six tallies in 21:29 of ice time, including Sam Reinhart's eventual game-winner, before Habs coach Martin St. Louis was forced to turn back to Montembeault. Montreal has surrendered 21 goals over its last three games, with both goalies seeing action in two of them, and neither one will be an appealing fantasy option until the team's defense tightens up. Through five appearances in March, Montembeault is 1-1-1 with a 3.50 GAA and .901 save percentage.