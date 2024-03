Montembeault made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but the game was all Carolina after that as the Habs wound up being out-shot 39-25. Montembeault has just one win in his last six starts, going 1-4-1 with a 3.49 GAA and .897 save percentage, but his starting role doesn't seem to be in much jeopardy.