Montembeault will patrol the blue paint in Arizona on Monday, Simon-Olivier Larange of La Presse reports.

Montembeault has lost each of his last two appearances, coughing up a combined 10 goals on just 56 shots in the process. The 26-year-old has fallen to 5-3-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 games this season. His last win came against Chicago on Nov. 25.