Montembeault will patrol the blue paint in Arizona on Monday, Simon-Olivier Larange of La Presse reports.
Montembeault has lost each of his last two appearances, coughing up a combined 10 goals on just 56 shots in the process. The 26-year-old has fallen to 5-3-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 games this season. His last win came against Chicago on Nov. 25.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Falls in Ottawa•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Can't hang onto big lead•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starts second straight game•