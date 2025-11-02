Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Earns OT win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault stopped 14 of 17 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
The 29-year-old netminder returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, as he's been losing some playing time of late, and this outing won't help him recover the regular starting role he held earlier in the season. He has a 3-3-0 record in six outings in 2025-26, but he's posted a 3.67 GAA and an .839 save percentage. That latter figure is the worst one of his five seasons with the Canadiens.
