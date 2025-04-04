Montembeault made 18 saves in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

Montembeault has been one of the top contributors for the Canadiens this season. He ranks ninth in the NHL with 28 wins, and his 22.93 GSAx (goals saved above expected) is elite -- he's also ninth in the NHL in that category. Montembeault has won three straight games, and most importantly, he has Montreal in a playoff spot. The team is two points ahead of the Rangers for the second wild-card spot.