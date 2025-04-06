Montembeault stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Montembeault was beaten in the early stages of the first period and with only 40 seconds left in the game, but he still found a way to win thanks to three Montreal goals in between. This was his fourth straight victory, and he has allowed two goals or fewer in each of those contests. The 28-year-old netminder has started in all but one of Montreal's last 11 games and has helped the team's playoff push with a 6-2-2 record and 2.71 GAA despite a lackluster .896 save percentage.