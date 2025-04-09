Montembeault stopped 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Montembeault was impressive between the pipes and delivered one of his best performances of the campaign en route to earning a fifth straight win. He's given up two or fewer goals in each of those wins, stopping 124 of 132 shots while notching a 1.60 GAA and a .939 save percentage.
