Montembeault is expected to guard the road goal Saturday versus the Rangers.

Montembeault has a 6-9-2 record, 3.06 GAA and .899 save percentage in 17 outings in 2024-25. He'll look to rebound after allowing eight goals on 54 shots (.852 save percentage) over his past two appearances. The Rangers rank 10th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.