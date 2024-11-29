Montembeault is expected to guard the road goal Saturday versus the Rangers.
Montembeault has a 6-9-2 record, 3.06 GAA and .899 save percentage in 17 outings in 2024-25. He'll look to rebound after allowing eight goals on 54 shots (.852 save percentage) over his past two appearances. The Rangers rank 10th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.
