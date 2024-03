Montembeault will start at home against Boston on Thursday.

Montembeault is drawing a tough assignment versus the Bruins, who are 17-6-9 on the road. The 27-year-old goaltender has a 13-12-5 record, 3.14 GAA and .904 save percentage in 31 contests in 2023-24. He's lost his past three starts while stopping 91 of 100 shots (.910 save percentage).