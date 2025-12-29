default-cbs-image
Montembeault is set to start on the road against Florida on Tuesday.

Montembeault is making his first NHL start since he was loaned to AHL Laval on Dec. 16 for a conditioning assignment to regain his confidence -- he had gone 5-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .857 save percentage through 15 appearances with Montreal before the assignment. The 29-year-old netminder appeared in two outings for Laval, posting a record of 0-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Florida ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.16.

