Montembeault is set to start on the road against Florida on Tuesday.

Montembeault is making his first NHL start since he was loaned to AHL Laval on Dec. 16 for a conditioning assignment to regain his confidence -- he had gone 5-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .857 save percentage through 15 appearances with Montreal before the assignment. The 29-year-old netminder appeared in two outings for Laval, posting a record of 0-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Florida ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.16.