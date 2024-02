Montembeault will start at home against Buffalo on Wednesday.

Montembeault will attempt to rebound after stopping just 24 of 31 shots en route to a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He has a 12-9-4 record, 3.21 GAA and .903 save percentage in 26 outings in 2023-24. The Sabres rank 21st offensively with 2.93 goals per game this year, so they're not the most difficult of adversaries.